FY2023 EPS Estimates for Parsons Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parsons in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parsons’ FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Parsons by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 233,479 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Parsons by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Parsons by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 526,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 137,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

