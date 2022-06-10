Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.