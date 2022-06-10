Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.94

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.94 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.68). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 53.60 ($0.67), with a volume of 150,492 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEMD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market capitalization of £74.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Gem Diamonds’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

