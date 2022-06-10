Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of FuelCell Energy worth $33,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,598,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 346,750 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $11,638,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCEL. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

FCEL opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 4.37. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

