Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glencore in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.39) to GBX 580 ($7.27) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($9.65) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.81) to GBX 620 ($7.77) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,563.83.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

