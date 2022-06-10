Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Holdings Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $23.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.

