Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.41. 22,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 75,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (SNSR)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.