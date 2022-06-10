Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL) Shares Down 3.9%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.46 and last traded at $36.47. Approximately 10,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 35,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Social Media Index ETF (SOCL)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.