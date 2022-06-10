GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.83.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

