Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will post $289.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.70 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $292.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

GDEN opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.