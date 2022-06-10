Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) by 671.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 4.99% of Valens Semiconductor worth $37,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

