Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $212.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,798,000 after buying an additional 1,604,942 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $8,029,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 693,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,654,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 803,300 shares during the period.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

