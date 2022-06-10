Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.11 and last traded at C$7.12. Approximately 1,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Green Impact Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of C$144.54 million and a PE ratio of -109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.93.

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids disposal and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates 8 water and solids treatment and recycling facilities, as well as develops a portfolio of renewable natural gas and biofuel projects.

