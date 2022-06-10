Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $60.91, but opened at $64.00. Greif shares last traded at $64.69, with a volume of 2,007 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Greif alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.