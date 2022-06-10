Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 10,570 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.63. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,710,382. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.