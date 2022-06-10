Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 15,125 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Textron by 39.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at $733,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1,084.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 92,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 84,379 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 36.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 170,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

