Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 17,411 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.30% of The New America High Income Fund worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 19,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 8.23%.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

