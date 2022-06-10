Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,838 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.32.

NYSE:ENB opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

