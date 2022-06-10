Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 25,167 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 393.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.27 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

