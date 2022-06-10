Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,553 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $49.88 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $258,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $5,455,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,041,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,961. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.