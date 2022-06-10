Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 48,441 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,441 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DISH Network by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.34.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $46.31.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

