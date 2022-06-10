Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 5,400 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Natera by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Natera by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 274,205 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Natera by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 102,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Natera by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $32,309.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,229.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz acquired 219,820 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,104 shares of company stock worth $523,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

