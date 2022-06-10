Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 6,558 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($52.63) to GBX 4,400 ($55.14) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 3,800 ($47.62) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

