Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,111 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $11.62 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

