Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 14,748 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JMP Securities raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

