Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 517 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.33.

TDG stock opened at $607.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $607.58 and its 200-day moving average is $622.50. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $531.23 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

