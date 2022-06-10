Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 8,843 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,349 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.