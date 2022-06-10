Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 944 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 708,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,441,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $135.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.90 and a 200 day moving average of $146.15.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

