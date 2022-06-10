Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 398,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,059,000 after purchasing an additional 379,175 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $106.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.08.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

