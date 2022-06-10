Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after buying an additional 8,841,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,149,000 after buying an additional 807,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,740,000 after buying an additional 1,615,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Infosys by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,182,000 after buying an additional 7,511,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after buying an additional 235,283 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

