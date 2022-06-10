Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

