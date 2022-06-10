Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,509,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $185,892,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Loews by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Loews by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,518,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

