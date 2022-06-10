Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after buying an additional 63,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,713,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,844,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.68.

JBHT stock opened at $166.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

