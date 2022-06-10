Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 69.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. APA Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

