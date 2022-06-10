Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 162,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

