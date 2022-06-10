Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,983 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $125.55 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average of $127.09. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

