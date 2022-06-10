Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 433.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,240 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Teradata worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Teradata by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Teradata by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Teradata by 14.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $373,250. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

NYSE:TDC opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

