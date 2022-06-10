Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,682,000 after acquiring an additional 102,382 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,888,000 after acquiring an additional 111,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $7,092,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRUS stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.98.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

