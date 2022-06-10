Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 328.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Concentrix by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $155.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.33. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $136.74 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.85.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Concentrix news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.33 per share, with a total value of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,619.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and sold 30,000 shares valued at $4,704,400. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.