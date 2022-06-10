Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

