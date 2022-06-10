Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $332.87 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.73 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.27.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

