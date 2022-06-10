Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXP opened at $130.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.43. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,875. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

