Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

TPX opened at $23.82 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

