Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in CubeSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CubeSmart by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.08 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

