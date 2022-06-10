Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,117 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Navient worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Navient by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Navient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

