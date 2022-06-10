Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Novavax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after acquiring an additional 152,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after buying an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after buying an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Novavax by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after buying an additional 115,761 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.25.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.16. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

