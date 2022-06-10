Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $161.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.62 and a 200 day moving average of $184.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $156.53 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

