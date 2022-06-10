Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Radware worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Radware by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,045,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,548,000 after purchasing an additional 111,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Radware by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Radware by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 880,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Radware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 145.01, a P/E/G ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.06. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. Radware’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

