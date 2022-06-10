Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 11,041 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,130,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,663,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 96,630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $820,000.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.