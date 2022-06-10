Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,060 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Natixis purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $747,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 44.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

NYSE:RHI opened at $87.62 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

